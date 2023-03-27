Lifestyle

Summer skincare sins: Mistakes you must stop making

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 27, 2023, 05:33 pm 3 min read

Summer skincare made easy

Our skin requires extra care and attention in the summer season due to the extreme heat and humidity we are subjected to. As many of us unknowingly make some grave mistakes in our skincare routine that can lead to various skin issues, Ritika Krit, founder of Kamree, shares tips on how to care for our skin. She suggests you avoid making these skincare mistakes.

Not removing makeup before bed

Are you guilty of crashing into bed without removing your makeup? It may seem like a small inconvenience, but it is a skincare mistake that can cause big problems. When you wear makeup, it can mix with oils, dirt, and pollutants, creating a sticky layer on your skin. This layer can clog your pores and lead to breakouts, blackheads, and whiteheads.

Not applying sunscreen

Don't let the fear of sunburn stop you from enjoying the outdoors. Apply sunscreen with SPF daily, especially during peak sun hours. This will help protect your skin from UV rays and maintain hydration levels. Sunscreen also helps to prevent premature aging caused by sun damage. Apply sunscreen every three-four hours for maximum protection. Here are five common sunscreen myths you should stop believing.

Not applying moisturizer

Moisturizing is equally important as applying sunscreen. Skipping this step can lead to dryness and flakiness, and in some cases, even cause excess oil production and acne. When choosing a moisturizer, look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide that can help boost hydration and reduce inflammation. If you are tired of your acne, moisturizers can prove to be your friend.

Not exfoliating

Exfoliation helps eliminate dead skin cells and dirt from the surface of your skin. If you skip this step, you run the risk of blocked pores, which can lead to acne, blackheads, and other skin issues. Avoid harsh scrubs or exfoliating products that can damage your skin. However, beware to not over-exfoliate. Here are some tell-tale signs that your skin might be over-exfoliated.

Using products that don't fit your skin type

Using products that are not fit for your skin type can cause a variety of issues, such as acne, dryness, or excessive oiliness. That is why it is important to consult a dermatologist and get a personalized recommendation for your skin type. Products that contain salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or niacinamide should be used with caution and only after consulting a dermatologist.

Not hydrating enough

In addition to using skincare products, it is essential to eat seasonal fruits and drink at least two-three liters of water daily. A water-based diet rich in fruits and vegetables can protect you against heat strokes and promote overall health and wellness. However, be careful of what you drink! Dehydrating beverages like coffee, tea, and soda can make your skin look dull and dry.