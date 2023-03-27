Lifestyle

5 easy and quick recipes using leftover rotis

Written by Sneha Das Mar 27, 2023, 02:05 pm 2 min read

These recipes are healthy and easy to make

One of the primary dishes in an Indian spread, rotis are rich in fiber and keep you full for a longer time. However, if you have some leftover chapatis at home, you can easily revamp them into a quick, filling breakfast or a wholesome snack. They are healthy and perfect for those busy days. Here are five easy and quick recipes using leftover rotis.

Roti cheela

Mix rice flour, gram flour, salt, red chili powder, amchur powder, garam masala, chaat masala, coriander leaves, chopped green chili, and chopped ginger in a bowl. Add water and mix well to prepare a smooth batter. Spread the mixture on the roti and place it on an oil-greased pan. Cook for three-four minutes until crispy and golden brown. Serve hot with ketchup.

Chapati poha

Give your regular poha an innovative and healthy twist by replacing flattened rice with leftover chapatis. Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, garam masala, amchur powder, and chopped onions in an oil-greased pan. Add chopped capsicum and carrot and mix well. Break the roti into small pieces, add them to the pan, and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves, lemon juice and serve hot.

Chapati pizza

If you do not have a pizza base at home and are craving some pizza, then use your leftover roti for an easy recipe. Spread tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, pizza sauce, and chipotle sauce on the roti. Add tomatoes, onions, capsicum, and corn on top. Top with oregano, chili flakes, and grated cheese. Cook the roti pizza on an oil-greased pan for three-four minutes.

Roti sandwich

Saute chopped capsicum, onions, and corn in an oil-greased pan. Add coriander powder, amchur powder, salt, and red chili powder and mix well. Add water and cabbage and cook well. Add mayonnaise and tomato ketchup and mix. Spread this mixture on leftover rotis. Add grated cheese and fold the chapatis into half. Lightly cook them in butter, cut them into halves, and serve.

Chapati noodles

Cut the leftover chapatis into small thin strips. Soak cabbage, capsicum, onion, green chilis, bell peppers, and tomatoes in water, drain, and chop them. Saute onions and minced garlic cloves in oil. Add veggies, boiled chicken, soy sauce, red chili powder, black pepper, and hot sauce, and cook well. Add chapati strips, little water, and cook again. Garnish with green onions and serve.