Lifestyle

Snoring? Try these yoga asanas to overcome it naturally

Snoring? Try these yoga asanas to overcome it naturally

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 27, 2023, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Let's help you (and those around you) sleep better. Snoring, although a common issue that is brushed aside with jokes, can lead to serious health problems. It happens when the air passage through your nose and throat narrows, causing fast and disturbed breathing cycles. While there are many devices to control it, adding these yoga asanas to your lifestyle can foster your healing further.

Bhujangasana

This yoga pose helps you stretch and clear your chest, promoting smoother breathing. Start by lying on the floor. Keep your face down and place your palms next to your shoulders. Next, slowly inhale as you stretch your legs and then lift your upper body. As you do it, make sure your toes and pubis form a straight line, touching the floor.

Dhanurasana

Lie down on your belly and ensure that you place your legs parallel and distant from each other. Bend your knees and raise your feet in the air. Once done, hold your ankles with your hands ensuring a firm grip and stretching your limbs as wide as possible. Look up. This pose helps regulate your breathing with deeper inhalations and exhalations.

Bhramari Pranayama

This breathing technique involves vibrations through your nasal airflow, relieving discomfort if any. Begin by sitting comfortably in a lotus pose. Now clog both your ears with your thumbs, close your eyes, and cover them with your fingers. Finally, inhale deeply, and as you exhale, produce a 'hmmm' sound with your lips sealed and your breath flowing out of your nostrils.

Kapal Bhati Pranayama

Sit comfortably in a lotus pose, close your eyes, and ensure that your spine is erect. Place your palms upside down on your knees. Inhale through your nose and as you exhale, pull your belly and navel toward your spine. Do instant and fast repetitions of this step for a minute. This pose clears the cranial sinus, helping you sleep better and deeper.

Simha Garjasana

This yoga asana relaxes your throat muscles and relieves tension in the chest. Start by kneeling and bending backward such that your hips rest on your heels. Now place your palms on your knees, inhale deeply, and take your tongue out. As you exhale, make a 'haaa' sound from your throat just as how a lion roars.