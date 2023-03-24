Lifestyle

Want to improve your balance? These yoga asanas are helpful

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 24, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Perform these easy yoga asanas to build balance

Balance doesn't simply mean the ability to stand on one leg. It also involves daily movements like bending to pick up things from the floor or walking down the stairs without losing control. So if you are looking to improve your balance, yoga can come to your rescue as many asanas can help you achieve better balance. Check out five of them here.

Tadasana

Begin by standing with your feet slightly apart. Interlock your fingers and turn the wrists outward. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels, and stretch your back. After holding for 10 seconds, exhale, bring down your heels, and release the interlocking fingers. This pose distributes equal pressure on your toes, making it one of the most beneficial ones to improve balance.

Vriksasana

Standing with your feet together, place your hands beside you. Now fold your right leg toward your left knee such that the sole of your right foot touches your inner left thigh. Now balance on the left leg, raise your arms over your head, and join them in a namaste. Avoid bending your elbows. It's the perfect pose to improve your overall balance.

Utkatasana

Utkatasana strengthens the muscles of your limbs, helping you maintain balance during your movements. Stand with your feet together and arms beside you. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Make sure your fingers are pointing toward the sky. Now get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward.

Virabhadrasana II

Stand with your legs wide apart, turn your body toward the left side, and bend your left knee. Make a 90-degree angle and let the right leg stretch out as much as possible. With your hands in the air, stretch your back for 10 seconds. Repeat with the other leg. Doing this pose can help you stretch your muscles to improve your overall balance.

Virabhadrasana III

This asana is among the best (and probably the most challenging ones) to improve balance. Form the virabhadrasana II pose. Stand on the leg bending frontward, while the leg stretching backward goes in the air. Your arms should be parallel to each other and straight all the while you perform this pose. Practice this asana for a couple of deep breaths and then release.