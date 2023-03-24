Lifestyle

This is how your oral health impacts your overall wellness

Poor oral health can have a significant impact on your overall well-being, affecting not only your physical health but also your mental and social well-being. From causing pain and discomfort, bad breath, and poor self-esteem, to increased risk of systemic health problems, poor oral hygiene can significantly reduce your quality of life. Here are five ways it affects your overall health and wellness.

Reduces your sociability

Poor oral health symptoms can degrade your social and psychological functioning. As a result, those close to you may form negative health impressions about you, thereby undermining your social relationships. In simple terms, poor oral health implies you are less likely to greet new people with a bright smile. However, if you practice good oral habits, you can protect your smile from gum disease.

Negatively affects mental health

Poor oral health can be detrimental to your cognitive function too. Some research suggests a link between dental health and the early development of dementia since tooth loss raises the risk of both dementia and cognitive impairment. People with poor mental health, on the other hand, maybe more susceptible to extra oral disorders such as gum disease and tooth decay.

Lead to poor self-esteem

Poor dental health can have a detrimental impact on your self-esteem, resulting in low self-confidence and a negative self-image. Dental disorders can create apparent changes in your smile, affecting how you feel about yourself and how others view you. People with bad breath may be self-conscious and avoid social situations, which can lead to isolation and a lower quality of life.

Increases risk of heart disease and stroke

Poor oral health has been linked to a variety of systemic health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Gum disease-related bacteria can migrate to other regions of the body, causing or worsening these disorders. They can block arteries and raise your chance of having a heart attack. The increased risk of such health problems results in a reduced quality of life.

Exacerbates respiratory conditions

Bacteria that accumulate in the mouth as a result of periodontal disease can migrate through the respiratory tract and cause lung infections. This can aggravate respiratory disorders and worsen symptoms including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Furthermore, the inflammation caused by poor oral health can harm the airways and make them more vulnerable to infections and irritants, resulting in respiratory problems.