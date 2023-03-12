Lifestyle

How to comfort yourself after vomiting due to excessive drinking

How to comfort yourself after vomiting due to excessive drinking

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 12, 2023, 05:20 am 2 min read

Know how you can ease yourself after a vomiting episode

The liquor you consumed after a fantabulous Saturday night out may have left you feeling nauseated, and that's why you are here. We are here to share with you some practical tips to assist you in comforting yourself after that exhausting feeling. Throwing up or vomiting is a signal from your body to pump your brakes on the partying. Take the following simple measures.

Refrain from drinking more to feel better

The first step is to stop drinking alcohol immediately. Give your stomach and body a break and don't drink again the night after a vomiting episode. When you drink too much alcohol, your body tries to get rid of the excess alcohol by vomiting. Drinking more alcohol can cause further irritation to your stomach lining, leading to more vomiting.

Rest and rehydrate

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it increases urine production and can lead to dehydration. Dehydration can cause nausea and vomiting, among other symptoms. So, take a break from drinking and rest in a quiet and cool place. Sip water or other clear liquids slowly to rehydrate and replenish the fluids lost during vomiting. Resting and rehydrating can help your liver to recover fast.

Try ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea properties that may help to alleviate vomiting and nausea after excess consumption of alcohol. Ginger contains compounds called gingerols and shogaols, which can relax the muscles in the gastrointestinal tract and reduce inflammation in the stomach lining. You can have ginger in the form of green tea, ginger ale, or directly suck on a slice of raw ginger.

Use over-the-counter medications

Over-the-counter medications such as antacids, anti-nausea drugs, and pain relievers can help ease the symptoms of vomiting and prevent further discomfort. It is important to note that while OTC medications can be helpful in reducing symptoms of nausea and vomiting, they should not be used as a substitute for seeking medical attention if your symptoms are severe or persistent.

Seek medical attention

If you are experiencing severe or persistent vomiting, or other symptoms such as confusion, seizures, or difficulty breathing, you should seek medical attention immediately. This could be a sign of a more serious condition. Additionally, it is important to follow the recommended dosages and precautions when taking any medication and to consult a healthcare provider if you have any questions or concerns.