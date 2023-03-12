Lifestyle

New to workout? Follow these tips by expert

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 12, 2023, 12:50 am 3 min read

Calling all beginners! Take note of these tips before you exercise

You are halfway through achieving your dream body when you decide to embark on a physical transformation journey. However, as a beginner, there are a couple of things you should know before you dive into a workout session. NewsBytes touched base with Aakash Bansal, founder, certified dietician, and fitness coach at FormFit, who shares five things you should remember when it comes to fitness.

Tip 1: Define your goals and be specific

Bansal suggests that one should make fitness goals depending upon their needs and specifications. "Before you lift weights, find out what you even want to accomplish in the first place. Defining your goals will shape your daily workouts," he says. "Whether you want to lose weight or build muscles, there are different ways to achieve these goals, so be mindful," he adds.

Tip 2: Know how to work out the right way

"There are a lot of quality resources on the internet that can steer you in the right direction," shares Bansal, citing how important it is to know the correct way to approach fitness to prevent injuries. "From videos to blogs, there are so many ways you can learn. You can even hire a fitness coach to guide you the right way," he suggests.

Tip 3: Always focus on form over weight

"As a beginner, you may try to lift as much weight as possible. However, it's more important to keep your form in check while increasing weights on any exercise," reveals Bansal. "Form is a specific way of performing a movement. For example, maintaining the right stance and achieving good depth in squats. Increasing weight mindlessly can injure you and hinder your progress," he explains.

Tip 4: Do what you can also do at home

"Gyms can be intimidating and they're often full of people who have been working out for a long time. Hence, if you don't feel comfortable, then do it at home," suggests the fitness coach. "The convenience is great, you won't have any distractions, and you can choose the exact equipment you need to obtain your physical transformation goals," he further states.

Tip 5: Don't expect results immediately

"Getting into shape is a long journey that takes time and patience," mentions the fitness expert. "If you want to lose weight or build muscles, don't check your weight daily because it will fluctuate and you won't see the results you desire right away. Instead, measure it weekly or monthly to see how you are progressing in your journey," concludes Bansal.