Traveling to Kasol? Visit these five stunning locations

Written by Sneha Das Mar 11, 2023, 09:30 pm 2 min read

Kasol is a dream destination for nature lovers

Located amidst the Himalayan terrains, Kasol is a beautiful place to visit for nature enthusiasts. It serves as a base for treks to Kheerganga and Malana. Kasol is popularly known as mini Israel as a large number of Israeli tourists visit the place throughout the year. March to June is the perfect time to visit the area.

Parvati River

One of the most popular tourist sites to visit in Kasol, the calming waters of the Parvati River originates from the ManTalai Glacier and flows north through Parvati Valley cascading into Beas River near Kullu. However, the place is not ideal for adventure activities since the flow of the river is quite rapid. Although, you can try fishing here and relax.

Manikaran hot springs

Located 4km from Kasol along the banks of the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, Manikaran Sahib is a popular pilgrimage site for both Hindus and Sikhs. Its natural hot water spring contains sulfur, uranium, and radioactive substances which are believed to have therapeutic properties. The water is hot enough to boil rice and other food for langar.

Malana

Malana is one of the oldest villages in the region that is popularly known for its traditional heritage. The small hamlet houses the popular Jamlu Devta temple which holds spiritual significance for the locals. The village is called the "Little Greece of India" as the people here consider themselves descendants of Alexander the Great.

Tosh village

One of the most serene village destinations in Kasol, Tosh village has a European influence. It is located at an altitude of 2,400 meters above sea level on the right bank of the Parvati River in the Parvati Valley. Famous for its hippie culture, the place is ideal for solo or group excursions. You can enjoy Israeli and European food when here.

Kheerganga peak

Blessed with panoramic views of lush green hills, Kheerganga peak is one of the must-visit places in Kasol. Located at the further end of the Parvati Valley, the Kheerganga trek is one of the easiest hikes in Kasol and is great for beginners. Also called Shiva's Land, the Kheerganga peak is associated with some spiritual significance and legendary stories.