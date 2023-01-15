Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Neil Nitin Mukesh! Revealing his fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 15, 2023

Here's wishing Neil Nitin Mukesh a very happy birthday

The actor turns 41 today! From Johnny Gaddaar and Lafangey Parindey to Jail and New York, one thing that has been consistent about Neil Nitin Mukesh is his magnetic onscreen presence and robust physique. And today, as he turns a year older (or should we say a year younger?), let's look at the secrets that keep him in fine fettle.

Mukesh is health-conscious and regular with his workout

In an interview, Mukesh once shared that he is "extremely health-conscious" and very regular with his workout routine. Additionally, the actor shared that he never aims to acquire six-pack abs. Instead, he indulges in exercises to keep himself fit and healthy at all times. Further, the star revealed that he focuses on one specific body part a day while training.

The actor was 'mocked' for gaining weight for a role

Mukesh earlier took to social media to share his "difficult physical transformation." He revealed his "before and after" pictures, saying he was "mocked" by many. "When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!!" he wrote.

Here's all the 'fitspiration' you need

The 'David' dreamboat trains four days a week

During an interview, the actor known for his devilish good looks revealed that he works out only four days a week. He mainly performs weight training and alternates it with cardio exercises like jogging and spinning. Mukesh also enjoys skipping, which is often a part of his fitness regimen. He also shared that each of his workout sessions lasts for about 1.5 hours.

'7 Khoon Maaf' actor is not so diet-conscious

When it comes to diet, Mukesh is not someone who is too conscious of it. However, in an interview, the B-town heartthrob revealed that he prefers homemade food and is somewhat fussy about it too! When outdoor for shoots, his cook accompanies him so that he doesn't miss out on home-cooked food. He also has a sweet tooth and loves chocolates.