Alia Bhatt's ex-PA arrested for allegedly defrauding her, production house
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, the Juhu Police have arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty, who served as a personal assistant to Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. The former PA has been accused of cheating Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd and the actor out of a whopping ₹76 lakh, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The investigation is currently underway, and more details are awaited.
Details
How Shetty allegedly tricked Bhatt and her production company
Shetty was trusted with financial responsibilities by the company, and Bhatt until 2024, before she parted ways with the company. The police said in a statement, "The accused would inform Alia Bhatt that the invoices were for various expenses incurred during the actor's travels, get-togethers and meetings."
Legal action
Complaint filed in January; Bhatt hasn't spoken about it yet
In January, Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and another director at the production company filed a complaint against Shetty with the Juhu Police. The case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Despite these developments, neither Bhatt nor her team has put out any statement regarding the matter yet.
Production house
Bhatt launched her production house in 2021
Bhatt launched Eternal Sunshine Productions back in 2021 with an aim to produce "happy films." The company focuses on "real, timeless, warm and fuzzy tales." Its first film was Netflix's Darlings, co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie starred Bhatt opposite Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.
Career
Bhatt's upcoming films
On the work front, Bhatt is currently working on her Spy Universe movie Alpha. The movie also stars Sharvari in the lead role and will be released on December 25, 2025. She will reunite with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal. Down the pipeline, the actor will soon start working on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.