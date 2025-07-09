Alia Bhatt's ex-PA arrested for allegedly defrauding her, production house

In a shocking turn of events, the Juhu Police have arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty, who served as a personal assistant to Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt . The former PA has been accused of cheating Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd and the actor out of a whopping ₹76 lakh, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The investigation is currently underway, and more details are awaited.

Details How Shetty allegedly tricked Bhatt and her production company Shetty was trusted with financial responsibilities by the company, and Bhatt until 2024, before she parted ways with the company. The police said in a statement, "The accused would inform Alia Bhatt that the invoices were for various expenses incurred during the actor's travels, get-togethers and meetings."

Legal action Complaint filed in January; Bhatt hasn't spoken about it yet In January, Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and another director at the production company filed a complaint against Shetty with the Juhu Police. The case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Despite these developments, neither Bhatt nor her team has put out any statement regarding the matter yet.

Production house Bhatt launched her production house in 2021 Bhatt launched Eternal Sunshine Productions back in 2021 with an aim to produce "happy films." The company focuses on "real, timeless, warm and fuzzy tales." Its first film was Netflix's Darlings, co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie starred Bhatt opposite Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.