How Julia Roberts made OTT work in her favor

Julia Roberts , the queen of classic movies, has made a successful transition into the era of OTT. With the advent of the digital age, she's made the necessary career adjustments to suit the times. Not only does this illustrate her versatility as an actor, but it also shows how veteran actors can keep up with the fast-paced industry. Here's how Roberts reinvented her career in this transformational phase.

Drive 1 Embracing new platforms Roberts embraced OTT platforms by accepting roles in original series and films exclusive to these services. In doing so, she reached new audiences who mainly consume content online. Her involvement in projects on these platforms opened up the opportunity for her to explore diverse characters and narratives that may not have been possible through traditional cinema alone.

Drive 2 Choosing diverse roles In the OTT era, Roberts has also expanded her repertoire by picking diverse roles that showcase different facets of her acting abilities. This strategy helped her break away from typecasting and display a wider range of talent. By going for varied characters, she kept the audience's interest alive and kept captivating viewers with fresh performances.

Drive 3 Collaborating with emerging talent Roberts also worked with rising directors and writers who were making waves in the OTT arena. These collaborations brought innovative storytelling techniques and refreshing perspectives to her projects. Working with new talent kept Roberts at the cutting edge of creative trends and allowed her to contribute to groundbreaking content that resonated with modern audiences.