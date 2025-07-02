Indian actors should be part of superhero universes: 'Superman' director

James Gunn , the acclaimed director of genre-defining superhero films, has revealed his desire to watch an Indian actor join the global superhero universe. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "I would love to see an Indian actor be a part of the global superhero universe." "But I would also love to have Indian filmmaking collaborators," he added.

Global collaboration 'DC thinks there are heroes all over this world...' Gunn further emphasized the potential of Indian superheroes and filmmakers in the DC universe. He said, "We, at DC studios, think that there are heroes all over this world that we could focus on and filmmakers from all over the world that can tell their stories within the DC universe." "Who's our Indian superhero, and who are the Indian filmmakers that want to be a part of this universe, that's important to us."

Cultural influence Bollywood films influence my storytelling: Gunn Gunn also expressed his admiration for Bollywood films, saying they have influenced his storytelling. He said, "Bollywood films are important to me when I'm telling stories." "What those films give to me is that they aren't afraid of making a movie that has heart, that has drama, but that's also funny, there's music, and all of those things are beautiful." "That is what life is right? Life isn't just one genre, and that's where I take my inspiration from."

Fan appreciation Incredibly grateful for the Indian fans of Superman: Gunn Gunn also expressed his gratitude for the Indian fans of Superman. He said, "I'm incredibly grateful for the Indian fans, and I talk to you guys all the time online." "There's so many fans of Superman and that isn't lost on me when I'm making this movie about how much he means to the people of India." "He really is somebody who looks out for everyone, who cares about everyone on this planet."