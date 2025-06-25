Emraan Hashmi recovers from dengue, resumes shooting for 'OG'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was diagnosed with dengue last month while filming his upcoming pan-Indian film They Call Him OG; he has since fully recovered and returned to the sets, according to reports. The actor resumed shooting in Mumbai and expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his recovery. "I am back in action... I took some time off to recover from dengue," he told Mumbai Mirror.
Updates
Hashmi gives health updates to the fans
He told the outlet that he's finally back on set after some much-needed rest, and he thanked fans for worrying about him. Hashmi said, "Now I have fully recovered and am back on set. A big thankyou to everyone for all the love and thoughtful messages." "I am excited to get back to the hustle and bring something exciting to the screen soon."
Career milestone
'They Call Him OG' marks Hashmi's Telugu debut
They Call Him OG will be Hashmi's debut in the Telugu film industry. He plays a pivotal role alongside Pawan Kalyan in this highly anticipated project. The film is scheduled for release on September 25 this year. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and features music by S Thaman.