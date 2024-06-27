In brief Simplifying... In brief HBO has officially ordered the live-action series 'Lanterns', based on DC's Green Lantern Corps.

The show, initially planned as a Max Original, will now be an HBO Original, marking a strategic shift in branding.

The series will follow the adventures of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, intergalactic cops with superhuman powers, and is part of a unified DC Universe launching next summer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

HBO greenlights DC's live-action series 'Lanterns'

HBO greenlights DC's live-action series 'Lanterns': What to expect

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 27, 202412:30 am

What's the story HBO has officially picked up Lanterns, the first live-action series from DC Studios, for eight episodes. The series is co-chaired by James Gunn and Peter Safran and will be run and executive produced by Chris Mundy, known for his work on True Detective: Night Country and Ozark. Damon Lindelof, known for Watchmen and The Leftovers, along with Tom King, who worked on Mister Miracle and Supergirl, will co-write and executive produce the show. Here's what to expect from the show.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The journey to bring the TV series to life has been a lengthy one. Initially, a Green Lantern series was in the works since 2019 under Greg Berlanti, with plans to focus on characters Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, played by Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine. However, in 2022, the show's direction shifted. By May, Gunn announced that the series would be redeveloped by Lindelof and Mundy. Now officially ordered by HBO, the series awaits a release date.

Series plot

Series to follow adventures of Green Lantern Corps members

Lanterns will follow the adventures of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two members of the Green Lantern Corps. These characters are intergalactic cops tasked with defending a specific realm of the cosmos from evil using rings that grant them superhuman powers. The storyline involves new recruit Stewart and Lantern legend Jordan investigating a murder mystery in the American heartland. Notably, Lanterns is slated to be a foundational show for Gunn and Safran's DC Studios slate.

Future plans

'Lanterns' part of unified DC Universe launching next summer

The intention to create a Green Lantern series was first announced by Gunn and Safran in January 2023. In a joint statement, they said, "We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm." They described Lanterns as an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DC Universe they're launching next summer with Superman.

Branding change

'Lanterns' shifts from Max Original to HBO Originals brand

Lanterns was initially planned to be a Max Original under the previous plan to place all Warner Bros-originated IPs under the Max label. However, according to a new delineation revealed by Casey Bloys, chairman/CEO of HBO and Max Content, major projects like Lanterns will now fall under the HBO Originals brand. This change signifies a strategic shift in branding for high-profile projects.