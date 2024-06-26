In brief Simplifying... In brief The much-anticipated film 'Welcome 3', part of the popular Welcome franchise, has a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and many more.

However, Nana Patekar, who played a key role in the original 2007 film, has declined to participate in the sequel, citing the lackluster performance of the 2015 sequel and a lack of compelling story as his reasons.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Star-studded 'Welcome to the Jungle' is currently on floors (Photo credit: 'HT')

Spot Akshay-Disha-Suniel in leaked photo from 'Welcome 3' set

By Tanvi Gupta 05:44 pm Jun 26, 202405:44 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated Bollywood film, Welcome To The Jungle, is currently being filmed. The first shooting schedule concluded in May. Now, a leaked set photo reveals the presence of big Bollywood names including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Paresh Rawal, among others. Although the image—exclusively shared by Hindustan Times—doesn't disclose much about the plot, it showcases the camaraderie among the cast and hints at a large-scale production effort.

Anticipation

High expectations surround 'Welcome to the Jungle'

The forthcoming film is part of the Welcome franchise and is one of Kumar's most-awaited projects of the year. Despite no plot details being revealed, anticipation remains high due to the star-studded cast that also includes Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Rejection

Recently Nana Patekar opened up about turning down 'Welcome 3'

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar, who played the iconic Uday Shetty in the 2007 Welcome, recently revealed why he said no to the threequel. Patekar recalled the underwhelming performance of the 2015 sequel Welcome Back, at the box office and spoke about the makers approaching him and Anil Kapoor for the threequel. "They did approach us. We said no. Kahani nahi hai. Utna mazza nahi aaya. (There's no story. We didn't enjoy it as much)," Patekar added, explaining their reasons for declining.