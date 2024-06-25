In brief Simplifying... In brief Actors Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor have declined roles in the upcoming sequel 'Welcome to the Jungle', citing a lack of compelling story as their reason.

Despite their absence, the film is currently in production with a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Patekar's next project will be Prakash Jha's web series 'Laal Batti'.

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are not a part of 'Welcome to the Jungle'

'No story': Nana's reason behind rejecting 'Welcome to the Jungle'

By Isha Sharma 11:13 am Jun 25, 202411:13 am

What's the story When Welcome to the Jungle was announced, fans were heartbroken to see that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who were a pivotal part of Welcome and Welcome Back, weren't a part of the cast. The Ahmed Khan directorial stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani, among others. Now, in a recent interview with The Lallantop, Patekar revealed why he said no to the threequel.

Partnership importance

Patekar's fond memories with Kapoor on the films

Patekar underscored the significance of his collaboration with Kapoor in the success of the Welcome franchise. "But it wouldn't have been complete if Anil and I weren't doing it together. If Anil and I are there, then only Welcome is possible. If you remove me, then he alone can't make Welcome and vice-versa," he explained. This partnership was a key factor in their decision to decline roles in the upcoming sequel.

Story

Lack of story influenced his decision

Patekar recalled the underwhelming performance of the 2015 sequel Welcome Back, at the box office and spoke about the makers approaching him and Kapoor for the threequel. "They did approach us. We said no. Kahani nahi hai. Utna mazza nahi aaya. (There's no story. We didn't enjoy it as much)," Patekar added, explaining their reasons for declining.

Cast details

'Welcome to the Jungle' proceeds without Patekar and Kapoor

Despite Patekar and Kapoor's decision, Welcome to the Jungle is currently on floors. Apart from the aforementioned actors, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Inaamulhaq, and Zakir Hussain. Meanwhile, Patekar will next be seen in Prakash Jha's web series Laal Batti.