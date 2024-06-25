In brief Simplifying... In brief Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture, 'Emergency', set to release in September, delves into the controversial period of Indian history from 1975-1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency.

The film, not a Gandhi biopic but featuring Ranaut in the lead role, boasts a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman.

Despite her recent political victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Ranaut remains committed to this ambitious project. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut 'Emergency' set to hit theaters in September

'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's directorial to now release in September

By Tanvi Gupta 10:47 am Jun 25, 202410:47 am

What's the story Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for a long time due to her directorial film Emergency. However, due to her political commitments, the release of the film has been postponed multiple times. Initially scheduled for 2023 and then moved to June 14, 2024, it is now finally slated for a September 6 release. "The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept, (sic)," she wrote in an X/Twitter post.

Film plot

'Emergency': A glimpse into India's political history

As the name suggests, the upcoming political drama will explore a significant period in post-Independence Indian history from 1975 to 1977, when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a nationwide state of emergency. The film aims to trace the controversies that arose during this period and is not a biopic of Gandhi. The actor herself plays the pivotal role of Gandhi in the film. Ranaut's release date update coincides with Gandhi's announcement of the Emergency on June 25, 1975.

Twitter Post

Take a look at her announcement post here

Cast details

A star-studded cast joins Ranaut in 'Emergency'

In addition to directing and playing the lead role, Ranaut has assembled a star-studded cast. The film features renowned actors such as Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The project is bankrolled by Ranaut's Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios. Previously, Ranaut co-directed and headlined the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Director's take

Ranaut's enthusiasm for the 'Emergency' project

Ranaut has expressed her excitement for the project, describing Emergency as her most ambitious venture to date. Earlier, in a conversation with PTI, she stated: "Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama." This statement underscores her commitment to the film despite her political responsibilities.

Political career

Meanwhile, 'Emergency' suffered due to Ranaut's political ambition

In a significant political debut, Ranaut recently claimed victory in the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, earlier this month. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ranaut achieved a landslide victory over Congress's Vikramaditya Singh. Ranaut's victory over Singh—who relied on his family's legacy and the Congress party's organizational strength—aligns with her stance against nepotism in Bollywood. However, due to her political aspirations, Emergency evidently suffered setbacks.