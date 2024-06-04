Next Article

'Victory of faith': Kangana Ranaut's first reaction to Mandi win

By Tanvi Gupta 06:10 pm Jun 04, 202406:10 pm

What's the story In a significant political debut, actor Kangana Ranaut emerged victorious in the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results on Tuesday. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ranaut achieved a landslide victory over Congress's Vikramaditya Singh. The high-profile electoral battle took place in Mandi, traditionally a Congress stronghold, which comprises 17 assembly segments and went to polls on Saturday.

Reaction

'A victory of faith in PM Narendra Modi': Ranaut

The actor-turned-politician took to X/Twitter to share her reaction to her debut win, calling it "a victory of faith in PM Narendra Modi." Sharing a picture collage, Ranaut said, "Heartfelt gratitude to all Mandi residents for this support, this love and trust." Earlier in the day, Ranaut had also shared pictures of her mother feeding her curd and sugar to wish her luck, saying, "Mother is the form of God, today my mother is feeding me curd and sugar."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Ranaut's post here

Victory margin

I'm not going anywhere...someone else will have to pack bags'

Ranaut secured the Mandi seat with a margin of over 55K votes, following in the footsteps of BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma who won the seat in 2019 with a massive margin of over 43%. Post-victory, Ranaut expressed her dedication to serving her birthplace or janmabhoomi, telling ANI, "So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Ranaut's first reactions

Election prediction

Ranaut's victory was predicted by exit polls

Exit polls had predicted Ranaut's victory in Mandi, where she secured her seat in the 18th Lok Sabha polls with 72,088 votes. After her win, she attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time..."

Anti-Nepotism stand

Actor's political win mirrors the fight against nepotism

Ranaut's victory over Singh, who relied on his family's legacy and the Congress party's organizational strength, aligns with her stance against nepotism in Bollywood. This win fits into her narrative of challenging generational privilege. Meanwhile, she had previously stated that if elected, she would quit the film industry. It's worth noting that Ranaut has an upcoming film awaiting release titled Emergency, marking her directorial debut. In this film, she portrays former PM Indira Gandhi.