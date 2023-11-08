Box office collection: 'Tejas' spirals with no chance of return

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tejas' spirals with no chance of return

By Aikantik Bag 10:19 am Nov 08, 202310:19 am

'Tejas' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut started as a promising actor with some decent work but in the last few years, her films have not been at par and the same has been reflected on their box office collections﻿. Her recent actioner Tejas has fallen flat on its face on the commercial front. In around two weeks, the movie has struggled to surpass the Rs. 6 crore mark.

2/3

Cast and India box office collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 6 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.96 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics and viewers alike. The cast includes Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, and Mohan Agashe, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

3/3

Twitter Post