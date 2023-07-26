Kangana Ranaut v/s Javed Akhtar defamation case timeline

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut v/s Javed Akhtar defamation case timeline

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 26, 2023 | 05:11 pm 4 min read

A timeline of Kangana Ranaut v/s Javed Akhtar defamation case

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has been summoned by a Mumbai Magistrate court on August 5 based on actor Kangana Ranaut's complaint as a counter to his ongoing defamation case. The actor has filed a complaint under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Here's a complete timeline of their ongoing legal battle(s).

Why does this story matter?

In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, Ranaut spoke on mental health issues and nepotism in Bollywood. Talking about her feud with Hrithik Roshan in one such interview, she dragged his name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood and that Akhtar, among many others, was part of a "gang" that was against the "outsiders" in the industry.

November 2020- Akhtar filed a defamation case against Ranaut

The veteran poet filed a defamation case on November 2, 2020, against Ranaut for making "baseless allegations" against him during the interview. In the interview, Ranaut alleged that Akhtar asked her to apologize to Roshan for damaging his reputation through a "silly ex" statement. Akhtar had filed the complaint against Kangana under Section 499 (defamation) and Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC.

January 2021- Mumbai Police summoned Ranaut in the case

The Mumbai Police were scheduled to submit a report in court on January 16 which was extended till February 1 by the court. Meanwhile, the Juhu Police summoned Ranaut in connection to the case and asked her to appear before them on January 22. In his plea, Akhtar alleged Ranaut dragged his name to ruin his "immaculate reputation by falsely attributing statements to him."

March 2021- Ranaut was issued bailable warrant in the case

Ranaut was issued a bailable warrant by the court in the defamation case after she failed to appear before the court without any "justified reason" despite being summoned. After she moved to the court for the cancellation of the bailable warrant, she was granted bail on March 25 upon furnishing a surety of Rs. 15,000 and a cash surety of Rs. 20,000.

July 2021- HC dismissed Ranaut's plea to quash the case

Ranaut filed a plea to quash the case in July which was dismissed by the Bombay High Court. Ranaut had to then appear before the Magistrate Court on September 14 as she was given one final chance to appear in July. On her failure to appear, the court had asked her to appear on September 20 or face an arrest warrant.

September 2021- Ranaut filed a criminal intimidation complaint against Akhtar

On September 20, Ranaut filed another complaint accusing Akhtar of criminal intimidation and extortion. Ranaut claimed that after her and Roshan's 2016 public argument, Akhtar invited her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his home with ulterior motives and coerced her into writing an apology to Roshan. She added that Akhtar had threatened to harm her if she didn't comply.

December 2021- Akhtar sought a non-bailable warrant against Ranaut

On December 13, Akhtar sought a non-bailable warrant against Ranaut for not appearing before the court in the ongoing defamation case. In the same week, the court also rejected Ranaut's plea to transfer the extortion case to a different judge. In response to the case, Akhtar said that these were Ranaut's attempt to derail and delay the proceedings by challenging the Magistrate's ruling.

2022-2023: Several witnesses were summoned in the case

A doctor appeared as a witness and reportedly told the court that Akhtar had approached him regarding the issue between Roshan and Ranaut and suggested a settlement between the two. He said he did not hear any defamatory words during the 2016 meeting at Akhtar's house and, while both Roshan-Ranaut were supposed to apologize to each other, only Ranaut was asked to do so.

Share this timeline