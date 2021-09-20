Javed Akhtar case: Kangana Ranaut appears in court, files counter-complaint

Written by Shreya Mukherjee

Actress Kangana Ranaut appeared in front of the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Monday, in relation to the defamation case filed against her by poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar. This comes days after the court had ordered her to appear in person, failing to do which a warrant would have been issued against her. Ranaut has now filed a counter-complaint against Akhtar, seeking transfer of both cases.

Details

Ranaut has 'lost faith' in court, appeals to transfer case

As per media reports, Ranaut's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, informed the court today that her transfer application comes because she has "lost faith" in the court currently hearing the matter. He said the plea has been submitted before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. Reportedly, the transfer application is scheduled to be heard by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on October 1.

Quote

'Why is the judge repeatedly calling Kangana to the court?'

"Why is the judge repeatedly calling Kangana to the court? Threat to issue [a] warrant was given twice... When her lawyer is present for every hearing..and Kangana also appeared before the court once before..what is the need to still call her?" said her counsel.

Counter-complaint

Actress brought allegations of 'extortion and criminal intimidation' against Akhtar

Siddiqui also told the court about the Panga actress' counter-complaint. She has brought allegations of "extortion and criminal intimidation" against the lyricist. Allegedly, Akhtar had threatened her and her sister Rangoli Chandel. According to news agency PTI, this was the actress' first in-person appearance since being summoned in February. She was ordered to appear last week, but she didn't, citing "COVID-19 symptoms."

Proceedings

'New ground was filed to delay the matter': Akhtar's lawyer

Notably, Akhtar filed the case against Ranaut in November last year for making defamatory comments about him in a television interview. The veteran lyricist's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj said today this new ground was filed to delay the matter and the court had only followed the procedure as per law. The court said it will hear the matter only after the transfer applications are decided.

Information

The case has been adjourned to November 15 now

As for now, the hearing has been adjourned to November 15, reported Live Law. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had refused to cancel the defamation suit based on the Queen actress' request. To recall, Akhtar had lodged the complaint against the 34-year-old for dragging his name in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and making defamatory statements against him on national TV.