Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' starring Katrina Kaif release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 02:50 pm 1 min read

'Merry Christmas' will release on December 15, 2023

It seems that December 2023 will be the clash of titans in Bollywood. Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas is set to release on December 15 and the makers have announced the same. The film has been in the buzz for a long time. For all Bollywood geeks, December 2023 is now about the Holy Trinity—Animal, Merry Christmas, and Dunki.

Cast of the upcoming film

The film is headlined by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. It is simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil. After the success of Andhadhun, fans are eager for a Raghavan directorial. The Hindi version also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, among others. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarath Kumar, Shanmugarajan, and Kavin Jay Babu, among others. Radhika Apte will appear in a cameo.

