Before 'Jawan,' revisiting Shah Rukh Khan's famous double roles

Written by Isha Sharma July 10, 2023 | 11:31 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is prepared to explode theaters on September 7. Per strong speculation, King Khan﻿ might be seen playing dual roles; reportedly, one of his characters will be an R&AW officer, and the other one will be a gangster. Khan is an old student of the double-role school; let's look at the times he essayed more than one character in a film.

'Karan Arjun' and 'English Babu Desi Mem'

Nothing sells better than reincarnation dramas! In the modern-day classic Karan Arjun, SRK was both Arjun Singh and Vijay—demarcated by different births but united by the same purpose: revenge. Stream it on ZEE5. In English Babu Desi Mem, he took things one step ahead by playing triple roles of Gopal Mayur (the father) and Hari and Vikram﻿ (his sons). It's available on Netflix.

'Duplicate' and 'Paheli'

Both Duplicate and Paheli were commercially unsuccessful, but that does not take anything away from SRK's as-consistent-as-ever acting. In Duplicate, he played Bablu Chaudhary and Manu Dada, with the former being an aspiring chef and the latter being a wanted criminal. In the critically-acclaimed Paheli, SRK donned the avatars of a Rajasthani man Kishan, and a ghost in love with Lachchi (Rani Mukerji).

'Don: The Chase Begins Again' and 'Om Shanti Om'

Don: The Chase Begins was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's superhit Don, so, SRK had big shoes to fill as Mark Donald and Vijay. The remake stamp didn't stop it from being a hit! In Om Shanti Om, one of SRK's most iconic films, he swayed us as junior artist Omprakash Makhija and superstar Om Kapoor—with the former having been reincarnated as the latter.

'Ra.One' and 'Fan'

In the fantasy action revenge-drama Ra. One, SRK played the dual roles of Shekhar Subramaniam and G. One. In the former role, he essayed a game designer and the creator of the titular game, while as G. One, he turned into a savior for his family. Let's not forget one of his career-best performances in Fan as Gaurav and a superstar—two diametrically opposite characters.

