Written by Isha Sharma July 02, 2023 | 01:58 pm 2 min read

'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' will release on August 11

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama Animal is, unfortunately, arriving later than scheduled and will no longer release on its original date of August 11 if reports are to be believed. Reportedly, the movie is now eyeing a release in December. Now that the Independence Day slot is clear for Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2, what does it really mean for them?

Now, both these movies will have more screens, shows

The alleged postponement of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has come as a blessing for Gadar 2 and OMG 2 since the screens will now be divided among two and not three movies. Considering Kapoor's recent successful box office run, Animal would have been a force to reckon with, so OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are now marked safe from a head-on collision.

Box office prospects: 'Gadar 2' might put up applaudable opening

With Animal's release now tentatively slated for December, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 also have the opportunity to set the box office ablaze. Gadar 2 has the chance to emerge as one of the biggest openers of the year, while OMG 2—if executed right and unscathed by religious controversies—might spring a commercial surprise, too. Hence, it's now Akshay Kumar vs Sunny Deol this August!

'Gadar 2' to reap benefits of nationalistic, patriotic story

Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is riding high on a wave of patriotism. Now that Animal is out of the way, Gadar 2 could be viewers' first choice, especially family audiences. The sequel is releasing 22 years after its predecessor, Gadar, so the anticipation has been building up for a long time, and nothing works better than stories dedicated to the motherland.

'OMG 2' is Kumar's chance to be back in game

After a series of back-to-back commercial and critical disasters last year, Oh My God 2 is finally Kumar's chance to redeem himself. He has been yearning for a hit, and since OMG was loved immensely in 2012, its sequel is expected to strike gold, too. However, OMG 2 makers haven't even unveiled a teaser yet, so it really needs to pull its socks up!

