31 years of SRK: Rise and rise of 'King Khan'

Written by Isha Sharma June 25, 2023 | 01:18 pm 2 min read

SRK has completed 31 years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's debut feature film Deewana was released on this day (June 25) 31 years ago! The "Baadshah of Bollywood" has clocked in over three decades in the industry, and today, he is proudly the man behind the most successful film of Hindi cinema (Pathaan). But how did SRK manage to clinch the throne, and why does nobody ever come close? Let's decode.

His journey as outsider

People always connect with real, raw stories and love to see the rise of people who have absolutely no connections but still make it big in showbiz solely due to their merit and perseverance. Before his big Bollywood break, SRK acted in TV dramas like Fauji and Idiot but never restricted himself to the small screen. The rest, as they say, is history.

Beyond 70mm: SRK's offscreen personality, wit, chivalry

SRK's undying charisma isn't simply limited to the big screen and also extends to his real personality—one that is defined by wit, chivalry, humility, and respect toward everyone he works with. Be it the #AskSRK sessions that he regularly hosts on Twitter or his candid interviews that dig into his humorous personality, Khan has repeatedly proved that he is a man of many virtues.

Movies that made him 'King of Romance'

A description of SRK would naturally remain hollow without mentioning the films that have crowned him as the undisputed "King of Romance": Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Veer Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While SRK initially wanted to be an action star, filmmaker Aditya Chopra once told him, "Your eyes have something that cannot be just wasted on action."

Films where he channeled villainous side

Khan has repeatedly proved that while spreading his arms to welcome his beloved might be what he does best, it is clearly not his only niche. He has channeled his villainous avatar and played dark characters to perfection in several films like Darr, Anjaam, Baazigar, and Fan. The audience may love to love him to death, but he can also make us hate him!

