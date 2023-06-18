Entertainment

After 'Adipurush's VFX debacle, Twitter discusses projects with better VFX

Written by Isha Sharma June 18, 2023 | 06:45 pm 2 min read

Which Indian project has the best VFX?

Adipurush is one curious case! Although it has been minting money with breakneck speed and already crossed Rs. 200cr at the global box office, it has been critically panned and slammed by the audience heavily for "showing urban characters" and "horrendous, laughable VFX." So, a Twitter user (@vaidehihihaha) asked netizens about projects that have better VFX than Adipurush. And here's what they said.

But first, what does VFX exactly mean?

As per Studio Binder, "Visual effects (VFX) is a term used to describe imagery created, manipulated, or enhanced for any film, or other moving media that doesn't take place during live-action shooting." "VFX often involves the integration between actual footage and this manipulated imagery to create realistic looking environments for the context." VFX has been heavily used in movies such as Baahubali and Eega.

These are popular answers by netizens

Most people Twitter's film community responded with two movies: Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva and Ra.One. To recall, Brahmastra was a hit at the box office and was lauded for its stupendous VFX, executed to perfection by DNEG. Ra.One, on the other hand, received adulation for "using state-of-the-art technology" back in 2011. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies took care of this film's VFX.

Some old projects, kids' shows have also been mentioned

While Ra.One, Brahmastra, and Vikrant Rona (another popular answer in the discussion) are still relatively newer films, fans did not forget to reminisce about projects that are quite old. People posted clips from Anil Kapoor's Mr. India, Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan, and Kodi Ramakrishna's Ammoru. Other children's fantasy shows such as Son Pari, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and Hatim made the cut as well!

What's uproar about 'Adipurush's VFX?

Adipurush's VFX has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since its first teaser was released in October 2022. It was immediately slammed by fans for the "misrepresentation of mythological figures," with Lankesh's Sone ki Lanka, his Pushpak Vimaan, and Raghava's Vanarsena drawing the most flak. The film, too, resembles a cross between live-action and animation and hence, fails to trigger any emotions.

