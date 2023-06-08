Entertainment

'Love films where woman is agent of change': Rani Mukerji

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 05:47 pm 1 min read

Rani Mukerji's take on choosing powerful women-led films

Rani Mukerji is known for donning women-led characters and the actor is known for her acting range which includes films of various genres. Recently, she spoke about her take on today's Indian society and her vision of women smashing the patriarchy. Reportedly, Mukerji called our society a work-in-progress society where a lot of things need to be worked upon.

Smashing patriarchy, one film at a time

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mukerji said, "I love to be a part of stories where the woman is the agent of change, where a woman is strong enough to take on a system and alter it for the good and where a woman dares to take on patriarchy, the so-called glass ceiling and smash it with her ambition and talent."

'Mother India' inspired Mukerji since childhood

Mukerji spoke about her favorite film and how it influenced her in her later years. She said, "Ever since I was a child, my favorite film was and remains Mother India and that film showed the integrity of a woman despite her circumstances and the grinding pressures of our society on women at large." Mukerji was recently seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.