Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife seems to be in love again

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 08, 2023, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Aaliya Siddiqui in a recent interview spoke about how she met her life's mystery man (Picture credit: Instagram/@aaliyasiddiqui)

After being in the news for her controversial divorce and children's custody battle with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui seems to have fallen in love again. The Haddi actor's estranged wife recently shared a picture with a man, sparking romance rumors. Now, she clarified in an interview, she met him much after filing for divorce and that he isn't the reason behind her broken marriage.

Aaliya has leveled serious allegations against the Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor. She alleged he tried to use his power status in the custody battle involving their two children- Shora Siddiqui and Yani Siddiqui.

In February, she also accused the actor of raping her.

Their marriage hit a rough patch when Siddiqui's mother filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Aaliya in January.

Aaliya revealed details of how she met her mystery man

Although Aaliya shared an image with the man she has apparently fallen in love with, she continued to maintain the secrecy around him by not revealing his name. However, she did go on to share details about how the two met. Talking to Bombay Times, Aaliya said that she met the Italian IT professional in Dubai a year ago at a common friend's party.

Aaliya revealed she's happy but won't re-marry

Aaliya said that she is happy with her companion, who has also met her children. However, she doesn't see herself getting married again. "My companion is special to me and he is like my family. He has met my children, but we have set certain boundaries," she said, adding that she wants to focus on the kids and her career.

Nawazuddin on allegations against him

Meanwhile, after Aaliya leveled multiple allegations against Nawazuddin, he opened up on it for the first time through a social media post in March. He said that he was being termed as the bad guy for his silence, further claiming that the two were already divorced and were living separately for years. "We definitely had an understanding only for our kids," he wrote.

