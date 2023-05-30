Entertainment

Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh first glimpse out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 12:13 pm 1 min read

'Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh first glimpse out

Imtiaz Ali is all about love. The love for intricate relationships or be it love for music or be it love for life, the Bollywood director is known for his visual poetry. He is set to return to the director's chair with his upcoming film Chamkila. The OTT giant Netflix shared a sneak peek into the world of Punjabi music icon Amar Singh Chamkila.

More about the biopic

Chamkila was one of the most influential Punjabi singers in the '80s and was Punjab's highest record-selling artist. Ali explores the untold story of the famous singer who was assassinated at the age of 27. The upcoming biopic is set for 2024 release and stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The music is helmed by AR Rahman. Ali and Rahman have had great collaborations.

