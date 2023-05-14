Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: JioCinema Premium plan launched; what's it about?

What is JioCinema's new premium plan?

JioCinema is on its way to becoming an OTT giant. Amidst much gung-ho, the platform has finally rolled out its premium content plan in India, allowing viewers to access a wide variety of international content—all in one place. The content previously available on Voot has also been incorporated into JioCinema now. Ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, however, will be broadcast free of cost.

Pay Rs. 999 for entire year

Per the information on JioCinema's website, the yearly premium subscription plan is available at Rs.999, though there is no information about any monthly plan. This will allow viewers to "watch content on any device," and films/shows can be streamed on up to four devices simultaneously. Not many platforms offer this facility, but it remains to be seen if JioCinema can support such high demand.

Shows streaming under premium category

Some popular Warner Bros/HBO shows that have reportedly arrived on JioCinema Premium are Game of Thrones, Succession, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Chornobyl, White House Plumbers, The White Lotus, Mare of Easttown, Winning Time, Barry, Big Little Lies, Westworld, Silicon Valley, True Detective, Newsroom, Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Perry Mason. Several other shows are expected to be added soon.

Jio has begun to take competition out

With the extent of JioCinema's reach, first through the streaming of the FIFA World Cup, the IPL, and then HBO content, the platform has emerged as a strong competitor that may even surpass the popularity of other OTT players in the coming years. Recently, Disney+ lost about 4M subscribers; most were from India, which is a good opportunity for JioCinema to gain new users.

Meanwhile, here's what to watch for free

If you aren't willing to purchase the JioCinema Premium plan, fret not, for there is still a lot of free content on the streamer! This includes movies such as Vikram Vedha, Drishyam, Bajirao Mastani, Stree, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Golmaal 3, and Cocktail. TV shows such as Naagin, Tere Ishq Me Ghayal, Cyber Vaar, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and Madhubala are also available.