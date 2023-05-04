Entertainment

Sonu Sood's 'MTV Roadies' premieres in June; new promo out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 03:47 pm 1 min read

'MTV Roadies' will premiere in June

MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running reality shows in India. The adventure reality show is now back with another season titled MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kand. The makers released a new promo video and revealed that the reality show will premiere on June 3 at 7:00pm IST. The buzz around this upcoming season is quite high.

New gang leaders to feature this season

The reality show went through a makeover as Sonu Sood replaced the poster boy of Roadies, Rannvijay Singha. The new set of gang leaders includes Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty. Prince Narula will make a comeback to the show as a gang leader, too. The makers returned to in-person auditions again after the COVID-19 pandemic. The new season will also be available on JioCinema.

