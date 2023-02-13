Entertainment

After 'Bigg Boss,' Abdu Rozik to participate in 'Big Brother'

After 'Bigg Boss,' Abdu Rozik to participate in 'Big Brother'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023, 10:51 am 1 min read

Abdu Rozik will be seen in 'Big Brother UK' next

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows in India. As the reality show concluded its 16th season on Sunday night and fans are rejoicing in MC Stan's win, we have got another exciting piece of news. The internet sensation Abdu Rozik, 19, will be participating in Big Brother UK. He confirmed the same in the Grand Finale episode.

Rozik set to travel in July for 'Big Brother'

The Tajikistan singer, blogger, and musician shares a huge fan following. Superstar Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss congratulated him for his brief stint in the house and for his upcoming reality show in the United Kingdom. Big Brother UK is returning after five years and Rozik is slated to travel in July. He will star in Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Twitter Post