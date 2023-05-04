Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri-Sudhir Mishra discuss Anurag Kashyap in upcoming podcast

Vivek Agnihotri-Sudhir Mishra discuss Anurag Kashyap in upcoming podcast

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 02:08 pm 1 min read

Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra's podcast to premiere today

Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra are two filmmakers who appear to be on both ends of the political spectrum. The former has found a kind of fame post The Kashmir Files, whereas the latter is known for making hard-hitting dramas. The duo did a podcast that will release on Agnihotri's YouTube channel titled I am Buddha. He also shared a teaser of the same.

Release date of the podcast

The podcast is set to release on Thursday at 7:00pm. In the teaser released, the duo is seen discussing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's comments on why Agnihotri's film should not be sent to the Oscars. Agnihotri is known for his fiery, controversial opinions and it will be interesting to watch Mishra's take on them. Fans are equally excited about the podcast.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by vivekagnihotri on May 4, 2023 at 1:57 pm IST