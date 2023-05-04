Vivek Agnihotri-Sudhir Mishra discuss Anurag Kashyap in upcoming podcast
Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra are two filmmakers who appear to be on both ends of the political spectrum. The former has found a kind of fame post The Kashmir Files, whereas the latter is known for making hard-hitting dramas. The duo did a podcast that will release on Agnihotri's YouTube channel titled I am Buddha. He also shared a teaser of the same.
Release date of the podcast
The podcast is set to release on Thursday at 7:00pm. In the teaser released, the duo is seen discussing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's comments on why Agnihotri's film should not be sent to the Oscars. Agnihotri is known for his fiery, controversial opinions and it will be interesting to watch Mishra's take on them. Fans are equally excited about the podcast.