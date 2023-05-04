Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about stammering in childhood, advises fan

Written by Aikantik Bag May 04, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about stammering

In India, film stars are considered demigods and the fans are often inspired by them. Ranbir Kapoor is touted to be the finest actor of his generation and the actor has proved the same with his range of acting over the years. Recently, in a fan interaction, the Besharam actor opened up about his stammering issue in childhood.

Kapoor's take on stammering

Kapoor had a virtual Q&A session and said, "When I was little, even I used to stammer a lot. When someone would ask me my name, I would stammer at that also. It happens sometimes even now but you should just try and be very balanced, and try and meditate." Kapoor asked the fan to be calm and not feel embarrassed about it.

