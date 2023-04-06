Lifestyle

Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV): Meaning, causes, symptoms, and treatment

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 06, 2023, 12:31 pm 2 min read

'Ear' is a disease that can get you spinning! Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo or BPPV is a disorder that affects your inner ears. It is one of the most common variations or causes of vertigo and can affect anyone at any point in time. From its meaning and causes to symptoms and treatment, here is everything you should know about this health condition.

Meaning: Let's get to know more about BPPV

First things first, BPPV is not a serious medical condition and may usually vanish in a span of a few days. Some may even find respite from it soon after their first episode. In this ailment, the sudden tipping or bending of your head can induce vertigo, making you feel as though the room you are in is spinning constantly.

Causes: There's no specific reason as to why it happens

Unfortunately, BPPV has no legitimate cause behind its occurrence. However, science says that it can happen due to a minor or severe head injury. Additionally, some lesser common but potential causes of this ailment include inner ear damage or posture problems (keeping your head backward for a long time). All of these can make you sensitive to gravity, resulting in this condition.

Symptoms: You may feel dizzy, nauseous, and off-balance

Vertigo is the first and foremost symptom of BPPV and the intensity of the symptoms depends on the severity of the condition. A person down with this inner ear problem may experience dizziness, nausea, vomiting, balance problems, lightheadedness, vision problems (often blurred), and even involuntary eye movements in more complicated cases. It may cause falls or accidents, leading to additional injuries.

Treatment: Physical therapy exercises can come to your rescue

Among the most beneficial treatments to cure BPPV is physical therapy. Your doctor may help you perform certain exercises to move calcium carbonate particles out of your ear canals. These exercises involve head movements on different degrees and sides. They may also prescribe some motion sickness medicines to mitigate your symptoms whenever they occur. In many cases, no treatment is required.