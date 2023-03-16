Lifestyle

National Artichoke Day: Know the awesome benefits of this veggie

National Artichoke Day: Know the awesome benefits of this veggie

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 16, 2023, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Artichokes have multiple benefits as backed by science

Artichoke is an excellent salad ingredient that is loaded with a variety of vitamins and minerals. While it is best to eat this green veggie raw, you can also boil or steam it and serve it as a side dish or healthy snack. As the US celebrates National Artichoke Day on March 16, here are some awesome benefits that you should know.

Keeps unhealthy snacking at bay

If you want to regulate your appetite and steer clear of cramming unhealthy snacks, artichokes can come to your rescue. These green bundles of goodness are rich in fiber and keep you full for a long time. Half a cup of this vegetable has seven gram of fiber, which is near the daily recommended intake. Losing weight just got easier, right?

Improves gut health

Speaking of the fiber content in artichokes, they contain a unique variant of this nutrient called inulin, which keeps you away from experiencing many gut-related health issues like constipation, bloating, IBS, etc. British Journal of Nutrition says that inulin also works as a great prebiotic, helping you strengthen your gut health further. For those with stomach issues, consuming artichokes daily can be extremely healthy.

Helps treat inflammation

Down with various inflammations in the body? Well, you may want to consider including artichokes in your daily diet. Experts have it that an artichoke is blessed with a good content of folate that is known to reduce inflammation. Additionally, this vegetable is also rich in many anti-inflammatory compounds that can benefit people with asthma and other allergies.

Manages blood sugar levels

Artichokes and their extract can help you stabilize your blood sugar levels. A study conducted with 39 participants who were overweight revealed that they were able to lower their fasting blood sugar levels after consuming kidney beans and artichokes daily for two months. Another revealed that consuming boiled artichoke reduced both blood sugar and insulin levels in only 30 minutes after consumption!

Enhances liver health

Artichoke leaf extract can work quite effectively in protecting your liver from damage as it increases the production of bile which removes toxins from the organ. A study conducted with 90 people suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease revealed that they were able to improve their liver function by consuming artichoke extract daily for two months.