Here's why almost everyone around you is falling sick

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 06, 2023, 01:14 pm 3 min read

Over the past few days, you might have witnessed some of your family members, or even yourself, catching a cold. Why does it seem like every other person you know is down with a fever around this time? Well, this seasonal flu happens every year almost around the same time. Those sick may have contracted the influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

What is actually happening?

The Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is to blame for the rise in flu and viral fever cases across the country. This is also commonly known as spring influenza. During this time of the year, there generally is a steep rise in cases as the season changes and we transition into summer.

What is the peak time of this flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu is an infectious respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe disease, and in rare cases, death. Influenza cases in India typically peak from June to September during the monsoon season, with subsequent peaks from November to February during the winter, as per CDC.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of the H3N2 influenza virus are generally similar to those of other types of influenza viruses. Some of the prominent symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, and sneezing as well as other symptoms like fatigue, muscle and body aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It is important to note that the symptoms typically appear one to four days after getting infected.

Who is at risk?

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the cases are most common in people over the age of 50 and under the age of 15. Some people are also reporting upper respiratory infections in addition to fever. Air pollution is a precipitating factor as well. The IMA has advised doctors to only provide symptomatic care because antibiotics are unnecessary.

What are the causes?

The H3N2 influenza is caused by an influenza A virus. The virus is highly contagious and can be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can also be spread through contaminated surfaces. It is worth noting that influenza viruses can also infect animals, including birds, cats, and dogs.

What are the available treatments?

Resting and giving your body time to recover are the best ways to recover from this. Anti-congestion medication, paracetamol, and supplements such as vitamin C, can be used to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms. These medications work by inhibiting the ability of the influenza virus to replicate, which can help to prevent the infection from spreading throughout the body.

How can you prevent yourself from catching the virus?

The most effective way to prevent getting the flu is by avoiding crowded places, practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene, getting annual flu shots, maintaining safe keeping indoor air quality, wearing a pollution mask outdoors, and avoiding home remedies without consultation. Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep can boost your immune system and reduce your risk of falling sick.