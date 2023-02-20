Lifestyle

National Muffin Day 2023: 5 fruity muffin recipes to try

Written by Sneha Das Feb 20, 2023, 09:33 am 2 min read

These muffins are packed with healthy and juicy fruits

Observed on February 20 every year, National Muffin Day celebrates the small domed spongy cake that is usually made with eggs, flour, and sugar. The addition of berries and fresh fruits to muffins makes them more flavorful and vibrant. English-style muffins first originated in Wales; slowly, they became popular in Britain. Here are five fruity muffin recipes to try today.

Blueberry muffin

Blueberry muffin is one of the most favored desserts in the US. Whisk together butter and sugar in a bowl. Add eggs and vanilla essence and whisk again. Add baking soda, flour, and milk and lightly fold and cut the mixture. Fold in some blueberries. Pour the batter into muffin molds, top with blueberries and rolled oats, and bake for 20 minutes. Serve.

Mango coconut muffin

Combine together ground flaxseeds and water. Mix almond milk and lime juice. Combine baking powder, flour, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk together almond milk-lime juice mixture, vanilla, flaxseed mix, and coconut oil. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well. Add ripe mangoes and mix again. Pour the batter into muffin cups, sprinkle coconut flakes, and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Strawberry muffins

Whisk together baking powder, flour, and salt. Mix strawberries with two teaspoons of the flour mix in another bowl. Beat butter and sugar. Add eggs, vanilla, and almond extract and mix well. Gradually add the flour mix, and milk and mix. Add strawberries and combine well. Pour the batter into muffin tins. Top with reserved berries and turbinado sugar. Bake for 30 minutes.

Banana protein muffins

These banana muffins are healthy and loaded with protein and fiber. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Whisk peanut butter and yogurt in another bowl. Add banana, eggs, granulated sugar, vanilla, and brown sugar, and mix well. Fold the flour mix into the banana mix. Pour the batter into muffin cups, sprinkle with walnuts, and bake for 18-20 minutes. Enjoy!

Kiwi muffins

Packed with vitamin C and other nutrients, these kiwi muffins can be enjoyed for breakfast. Mix together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and sugar. Beat egg, oil, vanilla, and milk in another bowl. Add the dry ingredients, and chopped kiwi to it, and mix well. Pour into muffin cups, top with turbinado sugar, and bake for 25 minutes. Let it cool and serve.