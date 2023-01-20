Lifestyle

Eating disorder: From its meaning to treatment, know everything here

Eating disorder: From its meaning to treatment, know everything here

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 20, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

An eating disorder can trigger various other health conditions in the body

A disorder that 'eats' your well-being. An eating disorder is a mental health condition that involves abnormal eating habits as coping mechanisms. It has the potential to further aggravate many physical ailments, both acute and chronic. The causes behind this condition aren't known but there are a few aspects that can lead to it. Here is everything you should know about eating disorder.

An eating disorder is a serious condition; impacts the body

An eating disorder is known to be serious as it can impact one's body negatively. It can make one physically unwell, mentally stuck, emotionally drained, and intellectually blocked. Speaking of its physical impact, this brain disorder can impact the heart, liver, stomach, teeth, bones, and immunity. Often, this condition develops during teenage or young adult years but can happen to anyone, anytime.

There are 6 common types of eating disorders

Anorexia nervosa involves patients constantly monitoring their weight and calorie intake. Bulimia nervosa, another type, causes them to eat large amounts of food in a specific time period. Binge eating disorder patients lose control over eating food all the time. While Pica involves eating inedible things, in rumination disorder people re-chew and re-swallow/spit out food. Avoidant food intake disorder patients lose interest in eating.

Genetics, psychology, and environmental factors may lead to this disorder

As aforementioned, science has not been able to tap into the exact causes of eating disorders, but there are certain aspects that can potentially play a role. Genetics, by various studies, has been identified as one of the possible causes. Environmental influences like child abuse, parental pressure, social isolation, and peer pressure also contribute. Comorbidities like anxiety, depression, OCD, etc can also trigger it.

Weight loss/gain, calorie monitoring, and excessive/inadequate exercising are some signs

All eating disorders yield a different set of symptoms. However, the general scheme involves dramatic weight loss or weight gain, constantly checking calorie consumption, skipping meals or overly indulging in them, or excessive/insufficient exercise. Additionally, some may also wear bulky/loose clothes to hide their body shape, constantly feel body-shamed, or stop menstruating. Incessant dieting and hiding food to eat secretly are also some signs.

Therapy, medication, and nutritional counseling can come to their rescue

An eating disorder can be overcome with a lot of effort and support. Your doctor may prescribe you some medications including antidepressants and mood stabilizers. Besides that, they may also urge you to undergo therapy and seek professional help to remove mental blockages. Visiting a dietician for nutritional counseling is also an advisable step to treat this brain disorder.