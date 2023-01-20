Lifestyle

Things you should never do while visiting Turkey

From architectural marvels, scenic landscapes, and spectacular aquamarine coastlines to tasteful cuisines, Turkey has so much to offer to tourists. Turkey is the sixth most visited country in the world, clocking more than 50 million visitors every year. Like every country, they too have their own social etiquette. Read on to know about the things you should never do when in Turkey.

Never disrespect Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in any way

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is considered the founding father of the Republic of Turkey. He served as the first president of the country from 1923 until his death in 1938. You will see pictures of him all over the country - in shops, restaurants, billboards, flags, etc. The Turkish people have high respect for him. So, be sure to not make any jokes about him.

Do not buy stuff without bargaining

A little bargaining will save you tons of your hard-earned cash. Don't worry, you won't come off as rude or ignorant if you bargain. Retailers generally raise the marked price before quoting to a tourist. You should generally start off by bargaining 40 percent less than the price you are given initially. While you shouldn't be disrespectful, make sure you get the right price.

Don't forget to take your shoes off at the door

Turkish people are very hospitable. So, you are likely to get invited by some locals for çay (Turkish tea) and cake. When you visit their home, don't forget to take your shoes off at the door. If you do otherwise, you might deeply offend your hosts. Remember to take off your shoes before entering Mosques and other places of worship as well.

Never display any disrespect during the call to prayer

Though Turkey is a secular country, more than 95 percent of the population is Muslim. Technically it is a Muslim-majority country. So, you will get to hear the azaan five times a day. Make sure to not pass any snide remarks about their azaan. Even the bars and clubs turn their music down for the call to prayer.

Abstain from consuming too much alcohol

Turkey is not as conservative as other Muslim-majority countries, so you can enjoy having liquor there. Even the locals enjoy a drink or two on joyous occasions. But be sure to not get drunk, because that is something which is frowned upon by the locals. Drinking in public and creating scenes might draw public ire, so keep a check on your alcohol consumption.