5 enthralling trails in Darjeeling for a hike

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 03, 2022

Famed for its picture-perfect landscapes, misty dense forests, quaint houses, and happy-go-lucky people, Darjeeling is among the most beautiful places in India. It is also the perfect destination for thrill seekers wanting to indulge in a hike or a trek that takes them through lush greenery and high peaks. Here are five trails in Darjeeling to look forward to.

Mesmerizing views Hike to Tonglu

Tonglu is situated at an altitude of 10,130 ft above sea level. On a clear day, you can cherish some really idyllic views of Kanchenjunga's snow-capped peaks. If you are lucky, you may even see the gigantic Mount Everest from Tonglu! The entire trek may take you a day or two, depending on how early you start your day.

Clouded peaks Hike to Tumling

Tumling is only two kilometers away from Tonglu and the best part about it is that there's hardly any steep uphill trail. Situated 9,600 ft above the ground, this destination offers lovely views of the Kanchenjunga range. During the noon, the peak of this extensive range gets covered with clouds, which is a sight worth capturing. The terrain is flat and goes downhill.

Culturally-rich Trek to Gorkhey

Set in a valley between Darjeeling and Sikkim, Gorkhey is a small, stunning village in West Bengal. It is among the best trails if you're interested in exploring the culture of Northeast India. You'll get to treat your eyes to the scenic tea gardens surrounded by mammoth mountains in the background. To see the rhododendrons on the way in full bloom, visit in spring.

See the highest peaks Sandakphu trekking trail

A trek to Sandakphu can take you about four days to conquer it. On the way, you will be trudging along the very famous Singalila Ridge, which lies between India and Nepal. Situated at a height of 11,929 ft above sea level, this place offers picturesque views of the four highest peaks in the world - Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu.

Glacial rivers and hills Purbikhola trekking trail

Purbikhola Trek is counted among the most challenging experiences. The reason? It is 12,000 ft above the ground! The trail is wild and the landscapes keep changing after every interval. On the way, you will pass through some barren hills, dense forests, and green glacial rivers. This one-of-a-kind valley is abundant with different species of flora and fauna, that add to its unparalleled beauty.