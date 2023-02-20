Lifestyle

Suffering from diarrhea? Here are tried and tested homemade remedies

Suffering from diarrhea? Here are tried and tested homemade remedies

Written by Sneha Das Feb 20, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

These home remedies will give relief from loose motion naturally

Also called diarrhea, loose motion can happen due to a number of factors, including infections, food poisoning, lactose intolerance, or inflammation﻿ in the stomach and intestines. When you have loose motion, your stool becomes loose and watery, and you can also experience abdominal or rectal pain, weakness, and even fever sometimes. Here are five natural and home remedies to tackle the condition.

Cumin water

Highly effective for your digestive system, cumin water can help cool down your stomach and treat loose motion. Thymol found in cumin seeds will help stimulate gastric gland secretion and break down complex nutrients like proteins, fat, and sugar, thereby promoting a healthy gut. Boil cumin seeds with water and let the mixture cool. Drink three-four times daily after every meal to treat diarrhea.

Lemonade

Packed with anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, lemonade will help clear the stomach and give you relief from loose motion. It will help flush down the toxins in your intestines, soothe stomach pain, and rehydrate the body. It can also give relief from nausea that is associated with diarrhea sometimes. Mix lemon juice with sugar, water, and black salt and consume it every hour.

Buttermilk

Loaded with good bacteria, buttermilk will help soothe the discomfort in your stomach and bring your digestive system back on track. Packed with probiotic properties, it helps replenish the gut bacteria that might get washed off during loose motion. Whisk together curd and water. Add salt and a pinch of turmeric and mix well. Drink this two-three times a day to stop loose motion.

Mint and honey

Loaded with antibacterial properties, mint leaves have been used since ancient times to treat loose motion and improve digestion. According to studies, honey's antibacterial properties helped shorten the duration of diarrhea in patients with bacterial gastroenteritis. Beat fresh mint leaves in a blender and extract the juice. Add honey and lime juice, mix well, and consume the drink twice daily for instant relief.

Chamomile tea

Made with chamomile flowers, this healthy herbal tea has a light and mild scent and soothing flavor. It helps relax your digestive muscles and treat issues like gas, loose motion, vomiting, nausea, and indigestion. Boil chamomile﻿ flower and peppermint leaves in hot water for around 15 minutes. Strain and drink the beneficial chamomile tea at least three times daily to soothe your stomach.