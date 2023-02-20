Lifestyle

Generalized Anxiety Disorder: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 20, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Generalized Anxiety Disorder is different from normal anxiety

Worrying is a natural reaction to stressful situations. Everybody on this planet worries. But what happens when this worry becomes persistent and uncontrollable? This is, in essence, what generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) looks like. People with GAD don't just experience rational worries, their worries often go over and beyond. Here is everything you need to know about generalized anxiety disorder.

What is Generalized Anxiety Disorder?

Those people who suffer from generalized anxiety disorder constantly keep worrying about a range of everyday things, almost in an uncontrollable way. Various aspects of life, such as finances, relationships, health, etc., make people with GAD feel anxious. The person suffering from this disorder may continue to worry even if they are aware that there is not much reason to worry.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of GAD may include perceiving situations as more threatening than they are, difficulty in letting go of worries, fatigue and exhaustion, muscle tension, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, and feeling shaky or weak. It can also manifest as irritability, nervousness, overthinking, and difficulty relaxing. These symptoms can eventually lead to significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning.

What are the causes?

What exactly causes GAD is not yet known, but researchers believe that it arises from a combination of both environmental and genetic factors. If someone has a family history of anxiety or has experienced prolonged exposure to stressful situations, it can lead to GAD. Other causes may include childhood abuse or bullying. Excessive use of caffeine or tobacco can make existing anxiety worse.

Who is at greater risk?

It has been observed that women are more prone to develop GAD than men. GAD can develop at any age, but the risk is highest between childhood and middle age. Genetics can also be a major cause behind someone developing GAD. Traumatic events in childhood, significant life changes, chronic medical illnesses, or other mental health disorders can increase the risk of GAD.

What does its treatment involve?

GAD is primarily treated with either therapy, medication, or a combination of both. Though what works for one person might not work for another. Mental health﻿ practitioners might suggest you seek Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). The aim of CBT is to change your thought and behavioral patterns. This approach has proven to lower anxiety symptoms within 12 months after treatment.