Yoga to treat neck hump? These asanas can help

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 05, 2023, 09:18 pm 2 min read

If you have a hump on your neck, here's how you can treat it by practicing yoga daily. Yoga is an ancient workout that offers not just one, two, or three but a myriad of benefits for one's overall health. Fortunately, it has certain asanas to help one overcome neck hump and improve posture. Here are five such yoga poses you can try.

Bhujangasana

Begin by lying on the floor with your face down and placing your palms next to your shoulders. Slowly inhale as you stretch your legs and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this pose for 30 seconds, and it's done. This can help you get rid of a neck hump.

Dhanurasana

Lie down on your belly and keep your legs parallel and distant from each other. The next step is to bend your knees and bring your feet up in the air. Hold your ankles with your hands and ensure a firm grip. Stretch your limbs as wide as possible, look up, and hold this pose for a few seconds. Breathe normally.

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on all your fours and align your palm under your shoulders. Your knees should be below your hips. Lift your back upward and form a mountain-like structure. As you do that, push your face inward and look at your torso. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then return to the original position. This mobilizes your spine and stretches neck muscles.

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get on your fours like a four-legged animal. Push your back inward, forming a "U" position. As you do that, look toward the ceiling and hold this pose for about 30 seconds. You can repeat for a few more times. Also called the cat pose, this asana helps relax the muscles around your neck and shoulder, making it effective against neck humps.

Tadasana

This asana helps in aligning your vertebrae and stretching your neck and shoulder muscles and joints. Start by standing with your feet apart, interlocking your fingers, and turning the wrists outward. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels, and stretch your back for 10 seconds. Exhale, bring down your heels, release the interlocked fingers, and relax.