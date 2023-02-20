Lifestyle

Yoga for vertigo? These asanas can come to your rescue

These yoga poses are easy and effective in treating vertigo

Yoga is an ancient practice that has asanas to treat every health condition. Many incorporate yoga into their lifestyle to heal better from the most chronic diseases to the acutest ones they are suffering from. Even a common condition like vertigo, which makes one feel dizzy and unbalanced, can be overcome with certain asanas, like the ones mentioned here.

Balasana

This asana is effective as it eases the pressure on the nervous system and calms the mind. It is quite simple to perform daily. Begin by kneeling on the floor and sitting back on your heels. Bend forward until your thighs and chest are in contact. You can rest your hands by the side or extend them ahead. Hold for three-five minutes.

Halasana

Halasana can improve balance and calm your mind. Lie on your back and place your arms beside you. Inhale, use your abdominal muscles to lift your feet off the floor, and raise your legs 90 degrees in the air. Now gently bring them down to 180 degrees over your head till your toes touch the ground. Keep breathing normally and hold for some time.

Paschimottanasana

Sit on the floor, join, and stretch your legs out straight. Now exhale, bend forward, and try to touch or grab your toes with your hands. If unable to do that, you can instead hold your ankles. Now, keeping the back straight, try to rest your face on your knees and breathe normally. Do not bend your knees while attempting this pose.

Shavasana

Also called the corpse pose, shavasana is another easy asana that can aid in your vertigo treatment. It eliminates strain and stress on the body, helping you regain concentration. Lie down on the floor, place your hands on your sides, and keep your feet apart. Now close your eyes, breathe deeply, and focus on each breath slowly. Stay in this position for five minutes.

Viparita Karani

Viparita Karani promotes relaxation and improvement in blood circulation. It is also a good remedy for vertigo-induced headaches. Sit close to a wall and lie back on the floor. Slide your buttocks as close to the wall as possible and then raise your legs straight. Place your hands beside you, focus on your breathing, and hold this pose for a few minutes.