Calorie deficit: The only metric to track when losing weight

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 20, 2023, 11:10 am 3 min read

Ever tried to lose weight? If yes, you must have heard that creating a calorie deficit is essential for weight loss. However, if you are wondering what it means and how to create such a deficit, we have your back. A calorie deficit is probably the only metric that matters when you want to lose weight. Here's how.

What is a calorie?

A calorie is a unit of measurement that describes the amount of energy acquired from food and drinks. When we eat something, our bodies break it down and transform it into energy, which we use for activities like breathing, circulation, digestion, movement, and so on. The quantity of energy required by the body varies depending on age, gender, weight, height, and activity level.

What is a calorie deficit?

A calorie deficit is achieved when the body burns more calories than it consumes through food and drinks. When the body has insufficient energy from meals to satisfy its demands, it must draw on stored energy reserves, such as body fat, to make up for the shortfall. As the body uses its fat stores for fuel, this can contribute to weight loss over time.

Calorie deficit you need to maintain for effective weight loss

The size of the calorie deficit needed for weight loss depends on various factors such as the individual's current weight, age, sex, activity level, and metabolic rate. A deficit of 500 calories per day, which amounts to 3500 calories per week, should result in about half a kilogram of weight loss per week. But remember to not obsess over it too much.

Eat low-calorie but nutrient-dense food

Choose meals that are low in calories but nutrient-dense, such as fruits and vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products. Eating fiber-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables will help you stay satiated for a long time, limiting your overall calorie intake. Limit your intake of high-calorie and low-nutrient foods and beverages such as sugary drinks, fried foods, and sweets.

Exercise or engage in physical activity

Cardio workouts like running, cycling, swimming, or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can help you burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time. Focus on increasing your daily activity levels by taking the stairs instead of an elevator, going for a walk, or doing household chores. Engage in physical activities that you like to stick to your fitness plan.

Control your portion size

You can also reduce your portion size to create a calorie deficit. For example, if you normally eat two rotis for dinner, you can reduce your intake to just one roti. Make sure you are not starving yourself by skipping meals or drastically cutting your portion size. Use measuring cups or a food scale to correctly measure your portions.