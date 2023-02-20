Lifestyle

Exam season: 5 simple ways to refocus your wandering mind

Engaging in physical activities helps you override your internal dialogue

A wandering mind is a common occurrence, and it sometimes gets frustrating after realizing how you have wasted your precious time. As a result, overall productivity suffers and stress levels increase. However, it can be managed with simple lifestyle tweaks and easy strategies. With board exams on right now, it is important for students to save time by refocusing their wandering minds.

Focus on one task at a time

Doing any task requires an individual's attention. The attention gets divided while performing multiple tasks at the same time, which may lead to inefficiency or inaccuracy in the task at hand. On the other hand, focusing on one task at a time allows your mind to work in an organized and focused way which will prevent your mind from wandering unnecessarily.

Dedicate short intervals for daydreaming

When you take breaks with the intention to get lost in your daydreams, you are allowing your mind special time for wandering. This special treatment to your mind helps you focus better when you come back to study again. Don't let your mind wander haphazardly but also do not exercise full control over your thoughts in the meantime. Practicing this can also increase focus.

Keep a watch over your thoughts

Sometimes, our mind starts wandering without us being conscious of it. And when we gain back focus, a lot of time has already been spent doing nothing productive. Reviewing the thoughts that distract you put a check on your wandering mind. That way you know when you are going out of focus and it becomes easier to bring back your mind to the present.

Do some physical activity

Engage yourself in some physical activity or exercise. It helps in overriding your internal dialogue. Climb up the stairs of your house, go out for a walk, clean your room or exercise. Physical activities can help regulate the brain's stress response. However, physical activities only work for the short term to knock you out of daydreaming and bring you back to the moment.

Have a mini-interaction with nature

Go out for a brief walk for a well-deserved time in nature. Even just a brief interaction with nature helps regulate mood, well-being, and stress levels, which in turn helps you focus better. However, it is not always possible to go out for a walk in the forest, so even looking out from your window and soaking in the sun will do the job.