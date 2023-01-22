Lifestyle

5 foods that lead to excessive hair loss

Avoid these foods for strong, healthy hair

Diet plays an important role in maintaining your hair health. While many foods promote good hair health, there are some food types you must avoid if you desire long, strong, and lustrous hair. When you learn about the foods that are detrimental to your hair health, you can plan your meals better. Let's see what foods you should avoid.

Foods rich in processed sugar

Consuming processed sugar increases the glucose level in your bloodstream. This means that your body has to produce more insulin. Increased insulin further leads to an increase in androgen levels. As a result, your hair follicles start to shrink. Sugar also causes poor blood circulation, due to which it becomes difficult for your blood to reach all the way up to your hair follicles.

Consuming high-glycemic foods

High-glycemic foods are foods that release high amounts of sugar into your body in very less time. These foods indirectly influence high free radical damage. High-glycemic foods include sugar, white bread, and white rice. These foods promote hormonal imbalance and cause an insulin spike in the body. As mentioned before, increased insulin activates androgen production, thereby causing hair damage.

Low protein diet

Not consuming sufficient protein poses a higher risk of hair loss. This means that the body tries to save protein by moving growing hair into the resting phase. Your hair has a protein called keratin, the production of which gets reduced due to decreased protein intake, thereby degenerating your hair health. Your hair will become stringy, limp, or sticky due to insufficient protein intake.

Raw egg whites

Eggs are a great source of protein and biotin, both of which are essential for your hair's health. Biotin is found in the hair protein keratin, and keratin is the main ingredient for hair growth. Due to a deficiency in biotin, your hair may start to fall. However, when egg whites are consumed raw, biotin doesn't reach your body, thereby leading to hair damage.

Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks contain artificial sweeteners, which can be harmful to your hair growth. These drinks influence insulin levels in the body, thereby leading to poor blood circulation. Due to poor blood circulation, hair follicles remain deprived of the nutrients needed to make them stronger. Go for natural drinks such as coconut water, freshly squeezed fruit juice, herbal tea, etc., over diet sodas.