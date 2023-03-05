Lifestyle

5 home remedies that can help fight kidney stones

These home remedies will help dissolve your kidney stones naturally

Also called renal calculi, kidney stones are small hard deposits made up of salts and minerals that form inside your kidneys. These stones are formed when minerals and acid salts crystallize and stick together in concentrated urine. Usually caused by obesity and irregular diet, they can lead to pain when passing through the urinary tract. These home remedies may help fight kidney stones.

Basil juice

Packed with antioxidants and medicinal properties, tulsi or holy basil juice is highly effective in giving relief from digestive and inflammatory problems. The anti-inflammatory properties in this healthy juice help maintain your kidney health and prevent the risk of developing kidney stones. Combine together honey, water, and fresh basil leaves until smooth. Drink this every morning to reduce the discomfort from kidney stones.

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice contains high levels of antioxidants that help flush stones and other toxins from your system, thereby taking care of your kidney health and preventing kidney stones from developing. Consuming it daily also lowers the acidity level in your urine which further reduces the risk of future kidney stones. It also keeps you hydrated and treats conditions like diarrhea and ulcers.

Horse gram or kulthi dal

Packed with diuretic properties, horse gram or kulthi dal is a major ingredient in Ayurveda that helps treat kidney stones by increasing your urine flow. The high content of vitamin B complex, calcium, steroids, proteins, iron, polyphenols and flavonoids in it takes care of your kidney health. You can have horse gram soup to dissolve kidney stones and prevent them from redeveloping.

Apple cider vinegar

The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar helps dissolve kidney stones. The high amount of vitamins B and C in it also helps take care of your kidney health and flush out impurities from the system. It helps in soothing the pain caused by the stones. Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in water and drink it every morning on an empty stomach.

Lemon juice and honey

Loaded with a chemical called citrate, lemons can prevent the formation of calcium stones and also break up small stones by allowing them to pass easily. Rich in vitamin C, it also boosts your immunity and inhibits bacteria growth. You can mix lemon juice with some honey and have it daily in the morning to alleviate pain and dissolve kidney stones quickly.