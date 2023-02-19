Lifestyle

These yoga asanas can improve your thyroid health

These yoga asanas can improve your thyroid health

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 19, 2023, 05:15 am 2 min read

These yoga poses are easy and effective

The ancient practice of yoga offers a surfeit of health benefits, including some that are a godsend for those dealing with thyroid disorders. And that is not just us who are saying this but various studies that have shown their positive effects on improving thyroid function. With that said, check out these five yoga asanas that will help improve your thyroid health.

Halasana

Lie on your back and keep your arms by your side. Breathe in and lift your feet above the ground by using your core muscles. You may use your hands to support your hips as you lift them off the ground and place your legs directly over your head and touch the ground. Hold the position for a few seconds, and then relax.

Matsyasana

Lie down on the floor and cross your legs together like in the lotus pose. Slowly lift up your upper body and form an arch by touching your head to the ground. Hold for 20 seconds and focus on your breathing. Once you are done, relax and return to your original position. It is a great yoga pose for improving your thyroid health.

Ustrasana

Kneel on the ground with your legs stretched back. Make sure your soles face the ceiling. Place both your hands on your hips and take a deep breath in. Bend backward to make an arch, place your palms on your feet for support, and let your head hang back. Ensure your hands and neck are straight. Hold this pose for about 10 seconds.

Bhujangasana

Begin by lying down on your belly on the floor, keeping your legs parallel and distant from each other. Now bend your knees and bring your feet up in the air. Hold your ankles using your palms and ensure a firm grip. Stretching your legs and arms as much as possible, look up and hold this pose for a few seconds. Breathe normally.

Setu Bandhasana

Begin by lying down on the floor on your back. With your palms facing down, stretch your arms on the sides toward your feet. Press them down to lift your hips up. Tuck your chin and interlace your hands behind your back. As you breathe in and out, lift your hips higher and hold this position for 30 seconds. Slowly release and relax.